Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Holdings Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after buying an additional 586,991 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 234,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 68,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RA opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $22.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

