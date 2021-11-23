Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.02

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.02 and traded as high as C$48.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$47.53, with a volume of 193,015 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEP.UN shares. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$47.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The stock has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -123.39%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

