BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 88,960 shares.The stock last traded at $81.67 and had previously closed at $86.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.12.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. BRP’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BRP by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,549,000 after purchasing an additional 868,626 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,757,000 after purchasing an additional 478,167 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after purchasing an additional 158,122 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

