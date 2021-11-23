BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $156.31 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $156.31 million and approximately $17.11 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00003754 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00071631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00089100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.89 or 0.07485150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,402.20 or 0.99738940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

