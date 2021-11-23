BTIG Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

BRT Apartments stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $353.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.1% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 134,523 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 38.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 71,924 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 6.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 87,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

