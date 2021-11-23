Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 21.99.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $13,594,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $956,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $6,242,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

