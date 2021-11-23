Burger Swap (BURGER) 24-Hour Volume Hits $41.80 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for $4.09 or 0.00007101 BTC on major exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $69.95 million and $41.80 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00046689 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00239093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00087986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,587 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,587 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

