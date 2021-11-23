Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $24.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.49 and a 200-day moving average of $308.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.90. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $217.38 and a twelve month high of $357.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burlington Stores stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

