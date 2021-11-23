Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $24.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $287.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,988. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.49 and a 200-day moving average of $308.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.90. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $217.38 and a twelve month high of $357.34.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.16.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
