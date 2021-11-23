Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 38,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 562,988 shares.The stock last traded at $286.64 and had previously closed at $263.00.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $61,000.

About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

