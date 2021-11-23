Burlington Stores Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,318 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average daily volume of 1,770 call options.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $22.49 on Tuesday, reaching $285.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,988. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.90. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $217.38 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.16.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

