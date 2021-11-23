Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) will report $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Burning Rock Biotech’s earnings. Burning Rock Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Burning Rock Biotech.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

BNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNR. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,204,000 after purchasing an additional 329,730 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 18.1% in the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,637,000 after purchasing an additional 304,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 103,921 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,767 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 157,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BNR traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.68. 577,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,056. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of -1.79. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

