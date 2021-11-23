BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 69,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 394,721 shares.The stock last traded at $51.94 and had previously closed at $51.41.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group decreased their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist reduced their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock worth $448,797. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

