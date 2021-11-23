Bytecoin Hits Market Cap of $66.97 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $66.97 million and approximately $59,348.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.45 or 0.00426708 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000147 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

