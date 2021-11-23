ByteNext Market Cap Achieves $2.07 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $23,157.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00070052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00072731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00089782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.38 or 0.07490837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,553.91 or 0.99506200 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

