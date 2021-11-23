C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of CCCC opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.37. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $33,929.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,971,806 in the last ninety days. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

