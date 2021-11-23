Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.14% of Caesars Entertainment worth $31,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $94.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.71. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.07.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

