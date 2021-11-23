CaixaBank’s (CAIXY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CAIXY remained flat at $$0.89 on Tuesday. 343,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,973. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CaixaBank stock. Park National purchased a new stake in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

