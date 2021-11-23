CaixaPay (CXP) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00071631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00089100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.89 or 0.07485150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,402.20 or 0.99738940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

