Calian Group (CGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$58.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$662.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$53.27 and a 12-month high of C$67.58.

In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total transaction of C$52,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,240.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

