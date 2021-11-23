California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 15,504 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 58,105 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 29,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 24,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $745,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,213 in the last 90 days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PMVP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

