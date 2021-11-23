California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 8,308 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Weis Markets worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,351,000 after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 47.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 463,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 149,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

NYSE:WMK opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.