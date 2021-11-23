California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 7,077 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $15,155,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after buying an additional 481,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 348,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,896,000 after buying an additional 303,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after buying an additional 269,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 2.25. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.71.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $32,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,096 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

