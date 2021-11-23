California State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 105,279 Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Advantage Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,885 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,504,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,765.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 591.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,912,000 after buying an additional 671,092 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

