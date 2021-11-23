California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 187.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 94,515 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $178,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,132.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,275 shares of company stock worth $221,157. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LBAI stock opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $951.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $19.43.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

