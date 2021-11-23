California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Natus Medical worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,955,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,782,000 after buying an additional 76,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 12.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after buying an additional 252,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after buying an additional 29,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Natus Medical by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after buying an additional 101,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.19 million, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.