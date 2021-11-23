California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMRE. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $41,882,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,714,000 after purchasing an additional 759,769 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,226,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 619,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 4,448.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 427,063 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMRE opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.79. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.41, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 546.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

