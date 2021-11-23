California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Ranpak worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ranpak by 363.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ranpak by 36.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ranpak by 33.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ranpak presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -504.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ranpak news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Laurensse sold 16,304 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $632,432.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,845 shares of company stock worth $3,032,578 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

