California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Atrion worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atrion by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

ATRI stock opened at $761.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $728.85. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $567.00 and a 1 year high of $805.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.