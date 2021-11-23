California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $5,990,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,686,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,065,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,729,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

PRVA opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.51. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $768,803.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,237.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

