California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Personalis worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 79.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Personalis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Personalis alerts:

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,952 shares of company stock worth $2,174,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

PSNL stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $630.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.