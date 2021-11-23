California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Vaxcyte worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,123,000 after acquiring an additional 77,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,821,000 after acquiring an additional 157,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 23.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 98,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 25.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 74,694 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $76,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,672. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.