California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of National HealthCare worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in National HealthCare by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National HealthCare by 555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. 45.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

