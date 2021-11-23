California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,327 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Nabors Industries worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NBR stock opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $719.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.44. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $133.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.52.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $524.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($22.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

