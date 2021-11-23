California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,850 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Simulations Plus worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 8.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 17.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLP. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

SLP opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.02, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

