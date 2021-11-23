California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,599 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after purchasing an additional 181,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 566,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 75,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

NYSE:HCC opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is -46.51%.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

