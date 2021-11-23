California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

CERE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 61,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.57 per share, with a total value of $1,753,826.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.