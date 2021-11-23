California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 783.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $964.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.