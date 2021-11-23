California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Neenah worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NP. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 3,923.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 195,363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 27.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165,388 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 28.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 367,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 529.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 79,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neenah by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,424,000 after purchasing an additional 48,541 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NP opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. Neenah, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $840.46 million, a PE ratio of -102.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -387.76%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.