California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 561,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.26%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.