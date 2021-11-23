Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 5.6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.52 and last traded at $56.41. 3,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,227,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

CPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

