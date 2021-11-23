Calnex Solutions Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.28 (LON:CLX)

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CLX opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £104.13 million and a P/E ratio of 32.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.19. Calnex Solutions has a 52-week low of GBX 66.40 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 154 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

