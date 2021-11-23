Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLMT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CLMT opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 533,994 shares during the period. Knott David M raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 168,138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $750,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

