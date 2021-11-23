Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.64.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

