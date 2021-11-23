Camden Property Trust’s (CPT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $166.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $167.95. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 139.89, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.07.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3,883.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 8,705.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,206,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,169,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after buying an additional 3,063,534 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $317,519,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

