Canaccord Genuity Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $160.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $188.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.56.

Shares of TDOC opened at $109.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.33. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $3,370,130. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $148,532,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

