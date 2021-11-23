Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,422 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,997,000 after buying an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,222,000 after buying an additional 681,794 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,685,000 after buying an additional 673,216 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $59,347,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,497,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,859,000 after buying an additional 329,961 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.11.

Shares of CM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.24. 8,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

