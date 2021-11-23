Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,227. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.45. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.