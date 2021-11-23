Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Shares Down 0.4%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $136.00 and last traded at $136.17. 1,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNAF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Tire from C$251.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.29.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

