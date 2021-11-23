Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CBWBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of CBWBF traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.42.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

