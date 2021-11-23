Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Price Down 9%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s share price traded down 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.83. 3,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 554,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.54 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Cango in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cango by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Cango by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Cango by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

